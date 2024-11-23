Wizards Trade Idea Sends Kyle Kuzma to Clippers
The Washington Wizards are not ready to make a move quite yet, but they are exploring the trade market to see what could happen ahead of Feb. 6.
Among the players who could be dealt is Kyle Kuzma, who is averaging 17 points per game for the Wizards so far this season.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma to the Los Angeles Clippers for P.J. Tucker, Nic Batum, Bones Hyland and a 2031 first-round pick.
"The Wizards, meanwhile, would do this deal solely for the pick, which would immediately become one of the league's most coveted assets. L.A.'s long-term future is a giant question mark, so an unprotected future first from this franchise might one day deliver a jackpot prize. Tucker and Batum would likely be in and out of the District pretty quickly (ideally traded in different deals, but potentially just waived), but Hyland could stick around for a bit. He has shown a knack for quick-strike scoring when given the opportunity," Buckley writes.
In this prospective deal, Hyland could emerge as the Wizards' backup point guard and it would allow the team to also send Malcolm Brogdon elsewhere for more value.
Kuzma has two years left on his deal after this one, so a first-round pick would have to be the starting price. However, there's maybe a world where Kuzma could fetch a second future draft pick, perhaps with protections in the first round, or even a pick swap.
The Wizards might be able to get more for him even next year when he will be an impending free agent and teams will have more buzz on him.
Either way, the Wizards should, at the very least, be listening to offers on Kuzma if and when they come in.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!