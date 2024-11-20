Inside The Wizards

Wizards Legend Names Next Shaq and Kobe Duo

A former member of the Washington Wizards has high praise for a rising pair.

December 14, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas (9) talks to an official against the Los Angeles Lakers at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas may not be playing on the court anymore, but he still has a lot to say about it on his podcast "Gil's Arena."

Arenas sounds off on his opinions and bold takes, and he had one regarding New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, comparing them to one of the great duos of his generation.

"I'm going to say it: I think KAT should be the No. 1 option," Arenas said h/t KnicksMuse. "I think it would take a lot of pressure off of Brunson carrying the team. It's like the Shaq/Kobe style: Shaq is option one in [periods] one through three. Five, six minutes left, it goes to Kobe.

"I think that's what this one should be. We're going to use Towns, as long as he's getting it rolling, use him. I'll find my way, keep myself involved, but a majority of the shots is going to go to him and then in the last four, five minutes, [Brunson] gets to take over."

Comparing Brunson and Towns to Kobe and Shaq is a lofty comparison and quite the compliment. Many will remember Kobe and Shaq for winning three championships together from 2000-02, and they still remain the last franchise to win three consecutive NBA Finals.

Brunson and Towns are a new duo, having linked up in September after the latter was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two played well against the Wizards on Monday, combining for 50 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in a blowout win. If they are able to keep that trajectory for the rest of the season, they still might not reach Kobe and Shaq levels, but they could be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, if not the league.

