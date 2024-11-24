Inside The Wizards

Wizards Motivated Rookie Earning Attention of Coach

The Washington Wizards have a driven rookie forward.

Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie forward Kyshawn George has dealt with some ups and downs to start his NBA career.

George, the No. 24 overall pick from this summer's draft, has struggled with his shot as of late for the Wizards. However, coach Brian Keefe isn't worried about his slump because of the work he puts in off the court.

“This is one of our most motivated guys,” Keefe said of George. “This guy studies everything. It’s impressive for someone his age. Some of it is going through it, what these guys like to do you got to feel some of that stuff. Every player who's gone plays in this league has has to go through those moments but he's got a competitive desire so some of that too is like sometimes when you're that age they don't always give you the right calls to be honest. But if he continues to play like that, the refs will know him too.”

George was in the starting lineup for four games while Kyle Kuzma was out, but he has since reverted back to the bench. There is a lot to like with George's game as a prospect, but he is admittedly struggling over his past few games.

When he's hot, he has shown that he can be a pillar of the Wizards future. In his best game this season against a difficult Golden State Warriors team, George scored 20 points while making six 3-pointers.

The talent is there, and so is the determination. It's all about putting it all together, and that takes time. Luckily for George and the Wizards, there is plenty of time to get things sorted out, and he is on a trajectory that could make him one to watch for Washington for years to come.

