How Wizards Can Bring Excitement This Season
The Washington Wizards enter this season as the youngest team in the league. They have a roster stacked with raw talent, energy and potential. But with youth often comes inexperience, inconsistency, size, and, for many franchises, low expectations. Instead of following the traditional route of slow rebuilds and rigid systems, the Wizards have an opportunity to flip the narrative and the entire league on its head. The solution to their problems may be a bit untraditional. However, we have seen it before and seen it work too. The NBA is a copycat league. With that being said, the Wizards should imitate the Phoenix Suns of old when they were led by Steve Nash and create an offense of seven seconds or less.
The early 2000s Phoenix Suns, who were coached by Mike D’Antoni, revolutionized basketball with their fast-paced, free-flowing offense. They prioritized speed, space, and shot-making over set plays and half-court grind. The result wasn’t just a new offensive style; it was a spectacle. The Wizards should revive that energy, with their own modern twist. They have a similar team to the Suns, as Alex Sarr has similarities to Amare Stoudamire. Bub Carrington has similarities to Steve Nash. Bilal Coulibaly even has similarities to Shawn Marion.
They also have the formula of imitating that offense because they have youth on their side. With youth comes stamina, which will ultimately give them the advantage every game. While youth is often viewed as a weakness due to lack of experience, it’s also a superpower in an 82-game grind. Legs stay fresh longer. Recovery is also quicker, and pace can become a weapon. A seven-seconds-or-less offense would allow the Wizards to weaponize their youth. Constant motion, relentless transition, and early shot clocks could leave older and slower teams gasping for breath by the second quarter. In today’s NBA, where pace and space rule, it’s not just viable, it’s strategic.
This freedom on the court can open the door to confidence and inner peace. The Wizards would be able to do what they do best and play their game. Beyond the physical advantage, there’s a psychological one. When players feel shackled by structure, their confidence and instincts can suffer. But in a loose, fast-paced system where decision-making is encouraged and mistakes are learning opportunities, young players can flourish. Shooting early in the clock, pushing the tempo, and creating freely helps players get into rhythm. It reduces hesitation and builds chemistry. Most importantly, it brings fun back to the game. For a Wizards team that’s spent years searching for identity and losing a lot, this could be the spark that unifies the roster and changes everything.
The Wizards have an abundance of players across every position who can handle the ball and shoot from deep. That’s critical in today’s NBA. The Wizards also have a roster full of players who are elite from beyond the arc. Under these circumstances, they have a chance to be better at the seven-second or less offense than the Suns once were. The Wizards should certainly take on this new identity. The league is always watching for the next evolution. The Golden State Warriors did it with pace and spacing. The Denver Nuggets did it with size and skill. Why shouldn’t the Wizards do it with youth and speed?
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!