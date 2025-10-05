Three Things We Learned From Wizards Training Camp
The Washington Wizards have just finished training camp. They will play their first preseason game in a week against the Toronto Raptors. The theme this season is competition, as this is something General Manager Will Dawkins and players like Tre Johnson have been preaching. This has been seen some clips of practices. Now that camp has wrapped up, it is time to state what we have learned from the Wizards' training camp before the season.
No One Might be Traded
There are plenty of players on this squad that can be traded, and probably should be. However, given the team's interactions with the media and the relationships being built, this roster could remain intact for the entire season. This is strange, though, as so many players are being watched with piercing eyes this season.
CJ McCollum could be easily traded, but it seems unlikely, as he is building a relationship with Johnson. This would be a significant boost for Johnson's growth during his rookie season. Having a seasoned veteran and three-level scorer like McCollum mentor him would be great for his development.
It also seems unlikely Corey Kispert would be traded. He has a very friendly deal that is easy to match for any trade. Dawkins has made it clear, though, that Kispert will play a significant role in the future of this team. This basically eliminated any trade speculation around the three-point sniper.
Brian Keefe Is the Perfect Coach for This Squad
Brian Keefe is entering his second season with the Wizards. His first season did not bring success, but this was expected with the roster he was given. Now, with a better roster and some exciting young players, this season will perfectly reveal if Keefe can lead Washington to an NBA championship. With how players have talked about him, it seems he is.
Cam Whitmore, the newest addition to the team, gave praise to his new head coach. Whitmore stated that Keefe is his kind of coach, dishing out tough love. It is evident that he cares about the players and wants to put them in a situation where they can succeed. This season may not involve a ton of winning; however, it should be fun basketball if Keefe puts his players in the position to succeed.
Kyshawn George Might Be the Best Player
This is definitely a bold assumption, but it is very much a reality. Kyshawn George had the best summer out of any Wizards player. He performed well in Summer League, and then was the best player for Team Canada in FIBA AmeriCup. Finally getting the opportunity to be the guy on a team, George showcased his actual ability. This side of him is one that the Wizards will take advantage of.
In fact, on the final day of camp, the team had a scrimmage against each other. The game went into overtime, where George then hit a game-winning shot. He has an ice in his veins mentality and can score you 20 points a night as a three-level scorer. George may not be making an All-Star team, but it is not impossible.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!