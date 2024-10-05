Inside The Wizards

Can Wizards' Exhibit 10 Player Make Roster?

The Washington Wizards could open a roster spot for a young forward.

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Leaky Black (12) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards opened up a roster spot for training camp for second-year pro Leaky Black, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team last week.

Black, 25, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft out of North Carolina and spent his rookie year with his local Charlotte Hornets. After the team declined to have him return in the offseason, the division rival Wizards opted to snatch him up for training camp.

Black finds himself unlikely to make the 15-man roster, but there is a chance that he emerges as a candidate for the team's final two-way slot. The Wizards only have Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic on the roster, so they could open the door for a player like Black to be the team's third and final two-way player.

Black spent most of his first year in the NBA in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, but he made 26 appearances and three starts for Charlotte last season, averaging 2.7 points per game.

As a 6-6 small forward, Black has the ideal size of what you want from a traditional NBA wing. However, as a 25-year-old prospect, he may be a little too late in trying to carve out a long career with a team looking to rebuild.

That being said, Black is in camp for a reason. He makes his money on the defensive end of the floor and could be tasked with defending the opposing team's best scorer when he's in the game.

Black can stick around in NBA circles with his defense alone, but if he can find a way to also improve his offensive game, especially his 3-point shot, he may be able to get a long-term home in the league with the Wizards or another team watching from afar.

