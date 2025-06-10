Reigning Champions Likely to Part Ways with Former Wizards Star
The Boston Celtics, who won it all less than a year ago, are armed with one of the most impressive player lineups the league has ever seen. They could be looking to make some drastic moves before next season, and one move might involve a former Washington Wizards center.
Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the closing minutes of Game 4 of the Celtics' second round series against the New York Knicks, potentially altering the team's course for the rest of the 2020s. The untimely injury not only buried Boston's chance at a second consecutive championship ring, but also forces the team's front office to re-evaluate their long term plan.
Tatum's injury will likely sideline him for all of next season, putting a few of his teammates and their gaudy contracts on hot seats as Boston questions who's worth paying to keep for when their centerpiece will return.
While the recently-extended Jrue Holiday and aging free agent Al Horford make for some of management's bigger choices to decide on, no matter seems as pressing as their dumping Kristaps Porziņģis in this offseason.
He's had a whirlwind two seasons with the Celtics, thriving as a floor-spacing, two-way X-factor on the best team in 2023-24. The brittle big man missed the majority of last year's playoffs after a relatively healthy regular season of shooting and shot-blocking, but made up for it by making his return at the start of the NBA Finals and putting on a show against his former team in the series opener.
He followed that successful campaign up with even spottier attendance in 2024-25, eventually succumbing to a mysterious illness that kept him from playing anywhere close to his potential in the Celtics' last stand against the Knicks.
As tragic as his breakdown was on a team with championship aspirations, this was the Porziņģis story in microscopic form. As talented as he is when he's right, he can never seem to put the entire package together for an extended period of time.
He rebuilt his image in one and a half fragmented seasons with the Washington Wizards, playing some All-Star-caliber ball in a rare healthy stint. He carried that over into his first season in Boston, where he was traded two years ago, but may be onto his fifth different team this summer as he enters his 11th NBA season.
The former Wizard is set to earn $30.7 million in the final year of the short contract the Celtics signed him to, but the consistent injury concerns he brings as he enters his 30s may require Boston to continue leaking assets as they attempt to save money while Tatum recovers.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!