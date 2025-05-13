Early Mock Draft Gifts the Wizards a Scoring Solution
The NBA revealed the order in which lottery teams will select the top 14 picks, with the Washington Wizards drawing one of the unluckiest finishes of any team. They fell a long way from potential #1 talks, slipping all the way to the sixth pick in the 2025 draft.
The fans will have to regroup after spending the last several weeks fantasizing about a potential Cooper Flagg link-up, but they'll have to let that dream go.
ESPN offered a quick pivot in their first mock draft with destinations to match where prospects are expected to get taken, finding a solution for the Wizards at #6.
They projected that Washington nabs Texas scorer Tre Johnson when they're due up to make their pick, rolling with "one of the draft's top scorers, capable of knocking down tough shots from all over the floor with a shoot-first mindset."
The mock is quick to point out Johnson's shortcomings, listing defensive consistency, playmaking and finishing, but really hones in on how fascinated teams seem to be with his high-level scoring skillset and NBA-ready length at 6'5.
The draft appears to be wide open after Flagg and Dylan Harper go with the presumed top two picks, with Johnson filling in as one of the scre-first guards and wings at the top of the draft. He, alongside Ace Bailey, is still fairly hypothetical as an all-around player, but Johnson did demonstrate some pick-and-roll chops at Texas, and his 56.1% true shooting as a freshman lines up with his professional-looking jump shot.
Washington doesn't roster many guys like Johnson, appearing more interested in defenders with versatile games and high feel prospects. They didn't get the results they hoped for last night, though, and should leave no stone unturned in finding a solution at the sixth pick.
