Wizards Rookie Provides Advice on how to Handle Draft
The Washington Wizards did not get what they wanted on Wednesday night, but that's not true of everyone associated with the franchise.
Yes, the Wizards ended up with the worst possible mathematical outcome at the evening's live draft order drawing, entering the evening with a tie for the best odds at the number one pick and a guarantee at a selection spot no later than number six. They fell to number six. Bub Carrington, meanwhile, had it in him to spot a silver lining.
Washington's prized rising sophomore was on sight at the Chicago event as the team's designated representative during the order announcement, and provided some insight as to how he'd move forward after he heard the results.
Despite telling reporters that he'd reserve his thoughts on how to spend the pick for himself, Carrington spoke highly of projected lottery pick and decorated Maryland freshman forward Derik Queen when asked about his fellow Baltimore-bred prospect.
"He was my neighbor...I would see him all the time" the young Wizard said. "We played against each other our whole entire lives, went to the same schools...me and Derik are really close."
He went on to refer to Queen's play-style as "goofy" before wrapping up the interview by pointing out that he's a "hell of a basketball player."
The Wizards have over a month ahead of them before they're set to make their pick on June 25, and the door is now wide open for blue chip prospects to work their way into the organization's heart. They'll have to say goodbye to Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in crafting their draft strategy, but as Carrington points out, there are plenty of good players potentially available on the board at number six.
