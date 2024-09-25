Eastern Conference Team Linked To Wizards' Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards were one of the hottest teams in trade rumors leading up to the NBA trade deadline last year. Could this season offer more of the same?
Kyle Kuzma is going to be a name to watch in trade rumors once again this year. While he and the team decided to stay together last year, that could change.
If things don't go well to start the season, it seems very possible that Kuzma could turn into a trade chip.
With that in mind, King James Gospel has suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a potential team to watch in a trade for the Wizards' forward.
"Kuzma played an off-ball role for the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. The 6’9 forward can get buckets, rebound, and defend multiple positions. He shot over 36 percent from 3-point range in 2021, and his percentage should be average or better with more catch-and-shoot opportunities. The Cavaliers need a wing to round out their roster and may struggle to find anyone better than Kyle Kuzma on the trade market."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Washington, Kuzma ended up averaging 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 46.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 33.6 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers explain why teams would have interest in him.
At 29 years old, Kuzma has two more years left on his deal after the 2024-25 NBA season. His ability to be a long-term piece for a potential trade suitor increases his trade value.
Of course, his contract also leaves the Wizards with the option of keeping him and building with him as a cornerstone for the team. That is the route that they have chosen to this point in time.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Kuzma and Washington. He could be a trade candidate, or the Wizards might view him as a long-term piece of their puzzle.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!