Former Wizard's Worthless Gameplay Proves Wizards Made Right Decision
We all have to make tough decisions at times, and it's hard to predict the outcome of any given choice. The Washington Wizards have made many tough choices over the years, and they have all proven to be the right decisions.
The rebuild has been ongoing for several years now for the Wizards. This goes back to Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis. All cases have proved to be the right decision for the Wizards to move off from them. Recently, the Wizards received reassurance in the case of Porzingis.
Porzingis has been on the back end of his career these last few years. He has always been considered an injury-prone player. Being seven feet tall certainly doesn’t make things any easier when it comes to staying healthy. However, Porzingis’ ability to stretch the floor is what kept him relevant.
Now with the Boston Celtics, they may have mixed emotions when it comes to Porzingis. He did help them win a championship last season. In doing so, he battled multiple injuries throughout the postseason. This season, Porzingis has battled yet another health obstacle that may be a roadblock for him and the Celtics.
In a potential closeout game against the New York Knicks, KP logged just 12 minutes of action. His playing time was primarily in the first half. He was a no-show in the second half, even with the game being tied. Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla said of Porzingis: “He couldn’t breathe.”
When Porzingis is needed most, he is proving to be unreliable and useless. The Wizards organization looks like a team of geniuses as they made the right decision to move on from Porzingis when they did. The Wizards have bigger and better things in mind as they continue their rebuild.
