Former Wizards Forward Finds New Home
The American job market can be tough to navigate. Jobs are few and far between, and if they aren’t filled, it's often not what you know, but who you know. Often, when you do find a position of interest, the financial side of things doesn’t match your needs. Job hunting is hard, which is why we see some people looking out of state, and even out of the country, for work. That has been the case for former Washington Wizards Richaun Holmes.
Holmes is what many people like to call a journeyman. He has a lot of experience playing in the NBA, as he has played for several different teams. He spent three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one year with the Phoenix Suns, four with the Sacramento Kings, a year with the Dallas Mavericks and two seasons with the Washington Wizards. As the Wizards have cut ties with him this summer, it appears he couldn’t get any fish to bite in the NBA. Holmes has taken his talent overseas to Europe to play with Panathinaikos.
This was the best decision he has made in his entire basketball career. In the NBA, Holmes has always been a good player. We can make the argument that he has been a great player in the NBA, too. However, he never got the credit or respect he deserved. He also never got the opportunity he deserved. When he did, he made the most of the opportunity and produced big numbers every game. Minutes have been limited for him his entire time in the league. Holmes now walks into a situation where he is one of the highest-paid players in the game.
With the Wizards, Holmes averaged seven points along with six rebounds last season. The beauty of his stats is that he shot 65% from the field. You can’t find many big men or any players who are efficient from the field, such as Holmes. He now has a chance to become one of the best players overseas. Europe may have found itself a Wizard of basketball in Richaun Holmes.
