Former Wizards Star Predicts Big Year Struggling PG
The Washington Wizards are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with big goals of taking a huge step forward in the Eastern Conference. At the very least, they'd like to be a play-in tournament contender.
In order to accomplish that goal, they will need players to step up and play to their full potential. One of those players is none other than guard Jordan Poole.
Poole struggled in his first season with the Wizards last season. His confidence seemed down and it looked like he was trying to force the issue. The young scorer has recentered himself and looks much better so far this year.
One of his former teammates, Tyus Jones, who now plays for the Phoenix Suns, spoke out about Poole and predicted a big year from the 25-year-old guard. Jones also revealed one of the reasons that he thinks Poole struggled last season.
"I think he was just a little too hard on himself last year and it was weighing on him."
Looking back at last season, Poole ended up playing in 78 games and starting in 66 of those appearances. He averaged 17.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.
In addition to his averages, Poole shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from the three-point line. If he can shoot the ball more consistently, he'll be in line for a huge bounce-back year.
There is no question that Poole has the talent and potential to be a leading scorer for the team. Washington will need him to step into that role to help take some pressure off of Kyle Kuzma. If Poole can become a consitent 20-plus points per game scorer on a nightly basis, the Wizards will be much more dangerous.
Over the last few years, Washington has rebuilt the roster the right way. They have a lot of young talent on the roster that should take a big step forward this season.
Led by Poole and Kuzma, there is no reason that the Wizards shouldn't be able to take the next step.
Hopefully, Poole will be able to start showing off the potential that made Washington want to acquire him. He's a more than capable player and has the talent to be an elite scorer, but now he has to translate that potential to on-court production.
