Warriors Could Become Top Trade Destinations for Wizards Star
As the 2024-25 NBA season is about to get underway, there have been shortage of rumors about what the Washington Wizards could choose to do ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Granted, the trade deadline is a long time from now, but the Wizards have a lot of players that could be moved. They're expected to be very busy in trade discussions throughout the year.
Among the names that could be moved by Washington are Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas, and Kyle Kuzma.
Obviously, Kuzma is the biggest name on that list. He was nearly traded last season before the trade deadline, but he wanted to stay with the Wizards. There is a good chance that more trade rumors could circle around him throughout the upcoming season.
If he is made available in trade discussions, there is an intriguing Western Conference team that could make sense as a perfect trade suitor.
During the offseason, the Golden State Warriors attempted to make a trade for Paul George. They wanted to improve their small forward or power forward situation. Kuzma isn't the same kind of player as George, but he could make sense as a perfect trade target for the Warriors.
Last season with Washington, Kuzma ended up playing in 70 games. He averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from three-point range.
Could the Wizards and Golden State end up discussing a Kuzma trade as the season moves forward?
Looking at the potential fit, Kuzma could come in and replace Andrew Wiggins as the Warriors' starting small forward. Wiggins would likely be shipped back to Washington or possibly to a third team that jumps in to help faciliate the deal.
Wiggins doesn't have a great contract, but the Wizards could be incentivized to take on the contract with draft capital or a young player. He's got a bad contract, but Wiggins could still be a positive impact player for Washington as well.
The logistics of the trade could be a bit difficult to figure out, but if Golden State wants him bad enough they could make something work.
There is no guarantee that the Wizards will have interest in moving on from Kuzma. They could very well view him as a long-term fit as they try to get back into contention. However, if they make him available, the Warriors are certainly a team to keep an eye on.
