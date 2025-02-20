How Khris Middleton Feels About Playing for Wizards
In daily life, change is widespread for everyone. Many people change careers, get new vehicles, and even buy new homes. Change is common in life. Sometimes in life, we may need a change in scenery. That was the case for Khris Middleton, as he was recently traded to the Washington Wizards. Middleton has finally opened up about this change in his life.
Khris Middleton has been an All-Star in the NBA and has won on the biggest stage in the league as he is a former NBA Champion. He was a player who had the ball a lot during each game he played, as he was considered a go-to player when the team needed a bucket. Now that he is a Wizard, life on the basketball court will be very different for him.
There is no secret that the Washington Wizards are going through a bit of a rebuild. They are trying to get draft capital, get cap space, and lose as much as they can to get the No. 1 overall draft pick. No doubt, this is an extreme change for Middleton, as the Wizards are in a different phase than his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Middleton is aware of this change as he went on to say that he is here to be a basketball player, here to win games and help however he can while being a mentor. That comment isn't surprising as he has a championship mentality in his DNA. He understands he isn't going to be a player that is the captain of this team. At age 33, being a mentor is perfect for him.
Middleton is the perfect professional that any team would want on their team. He went on to say that he plans on focusing on what he can control. That is his plan as he looks to help the Wizards in any way that he can.
