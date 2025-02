How Khris Middleton Feels About Playing for Wizards

Khris Middleton on his message to Wizards fans: ā€œI am going to be here as a mentor, but I want Wizards fans to know that Iā€™m not here just to be a mentor. Iā€™m here to be a basketball player and compete out there and help win games.ā€ @dbltakesports #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/uGT0Lra0mf