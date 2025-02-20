NBA Star Urges Wizards to Make Different Draft Pick
As we wrap up NBA All-Star weekend, the clock has begun to tick for the Washington Wizards. As they already have the worst record in the NBA, the Wizards have some decisions to make for the rest of their season. Should they try to win as many games as possible and compete hard for the rest of the season? Should they tank the rest of the way to secure the number one pick of the 2025 NBA Draft?
Decisions, decisions, decisions... There are benefits to both decisions. The Wizards want to fully develop their young core to be the best they can be. In doing so, winning is important as part of that process. It will give their players the confidence they need to reach their peak. However, if they tank the rest of the way, they will have a better chance at securing the top pick in this year's NBA Draft.
With that comes yet another decision, who to draft with the number one pick? Philadelphia 76ers Forward Paul George has been a player drafted early as he was drafted number 10 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. Now, he has given his perspective on what he would do if he was drafting with the number one pick in the draft.
All season long, Duke Blue Devils Forward Cooper Flagg has been the subject of the number one pick. He seems to be the most ready prospect out of the bunch. He even had the privilege of participating in training camp for Team USA as they went on to win gold medals last summer. Certainly, Cooper Flagg is "NBA ready."
However, Paul George has gone on the record to say he would select Rutgers forward Ace Bailey as the number one pick in the draft. Paul George mentioned Ace Bailey being a little bit more raw talented with still a ton of upside. He further went on to say that Cooper Flagg has upside as well but Ace Bailey has a bit more upside to him. Either way, the Wizards would be thrilled to have Flagg or Bailey as they both will bring a lot of optimism to the team.
