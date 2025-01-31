Jonas Valanciunas Losing Value For Wizards?
The Washington Wizards are less than a week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where moves will have to be made in order for the team to trudge along in the rebuild.
One of the players that could find himself somewhere else is veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who has a lot of interest from teams around the league.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Valanciunas as a player most likely to be traded by the Wizards.
"Washington isn't brimming with rotation bigs, but Alex Sarr is quietly finding himself on offense, and we're fast approaching the official start of Tristan Vukcevic's season," Favale writes. "Bake in the number of squads browsing the market for bigs who don't cost first-rounders, and Valanciunas is the rightful No. 1."
The Wizards' future at the center position belongs to Sarr, and Washington knew that when it signed Valanciunas days after drafting the No. 2 overall pick out of France. However, the Wizards wanted Valanciunas to be a mentor for Sarr.
Just because Sarr has played half a season of NBA basketball doesn't mean he no longer needs a mentor. In fact, the lack of veteran mentorship on the roster is a big reason why the Wizards have 40 losses before February.
That being said, there is value in giving Sarr more minutes and allowing Vukcevic a little more run just to give the Wizards more of a chance to see what they have in those guys. Valanciunas does potentially cut into their playing time.
There's a balance at play here, but Valanciunas' value on the roster is legitimate. The question is if the Wizards could get even more out of a trade than what he gives right now. It's two different, non-comparable types of value, so that puts the Wizards in a tricky spot.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!