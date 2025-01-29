Wizards Land Bucks All-Star in Trade Prediction
The Washington Wizards are getting dangerously close to the NBA Trade Deadline, where they will finally decide whether or not to keep Kyle Kuzma around.
Kuzma, 29, has not been playing his best basketball this season, albeit he has dealt with a few injuries, including one that forced him to miss a whole consecutive month of action with his ribs.
The Wizards' rebuild and Kuzma's awkward fit for a team angling towards the future could lead to a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for Khris Middleton and a 2029 first-round pick.
"There is a $9 million difference in salary, but this trade works because of the Kuzma trade bonus. The Wizards add another first-round pick and get financial relief in 2026-27," Marks writes.
"The Wizards would owe Kuzma a $7.5 million bonus if he was traded Feb. 6. The bonus would be spread evenly over his salary this season and the next two years. Kuzma also has $4.2 million in unlikely bonuses that count toward the apron."
Though Middleton is a three-time All-Star, he has only played in 21 games so far this season, averaging 11.9 points per game, his lowest since joining the Bucks back in the 2013-14 campaign.
The Bucks have been looking to get off of Middleton's contract, which owes him $31.6 million this season and a player option that has him on the hook for $34 million next year.
The Wizards would make a deal like this to get off of Kuzma's deal, which lasts one season longer. They could also have Middleton in the fold as a mentor for the younger players for the next year or so, which could be extremely valuable.
