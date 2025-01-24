Inside The Wizards

Report: Wizards PG Could Take Buyout

The Washington Wizards may be saying goodbye to one of their point guards.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking for ways to deal veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

However, if the Wizards are unsuccessful, they may look for an alternate option.

According to ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel, that may include agreeing to a contract buyout with Brogdon.

"In regards to the NBA buyout market, there are going to be very few options available. [Toronto Raptors forward Bruce] Brown could be a prime buyout candidate if he is not traded, and the same can be said for Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon," Siegel writes. "The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year won't be with Washington for too much longer, as it's expected that the two sides will part ways either by trade or a buyout, sources said.

"Brogdon could command a strong market for teams seeking backcourt help if he were to be let go by the Wizards. The Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Clippers, and Hawks would all be attractive destinations for him."

Brogdon, 32, was acquired by the Wizards over the summer in a draft day trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Deni Avdija and the draft rights to Bub Carrington.

Brogdon was expected to help mentor Carrington both on and off the court, but he has only been doing the latter as of late. Brogdon is currently dealing with a plantar fascia contusion that has held him out of the lineup since Jan. 5.

Earlier in the season, Brogdon dealt with recovering from finger surgery, which held him out of the first 11 games of the Wizards season.

Brogdon will likely be sidelined once again when the Wizards visit the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from inside the Footprint Center.

