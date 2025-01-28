Three Wizards Named to Rising Stars Challenge
The Washington Wizards will be well represented in this year's Rising Stars Challenge.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Wizards rookies Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr, along with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, have been invited to the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month.
Wizards rookie forward Kyshawn George was not given an invite.
Carrington and Sarr are joined by fellow rookies Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies).
McCain will need an injury replacement as he is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, so George could be a candidate for that role.
On the sophomores side, Coulibaly is met with Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
The G League is also picking up seven players for the four-team tournament: JD Davison, two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard and Pat Spencer.
The Rising Stars Challenge is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.
