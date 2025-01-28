Inside The Wizards

Three Wizards Named to Rising Stars Challenge

The Washington Wizards will have a few representatives at the Rising Stars Challenge.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards will be well represented in this year's Rising Stars Challenge.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Wizards rookies Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr, along with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, have been invited to the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco next month.

Wizards rookie forward Kyshawn George was not given an invite.

Carrington and Sarr are joined by fellow rookies Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies).

McCain will need an injury replacement as he is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, so George could be a candidate for that role.

On the sophomores side, Coulibaly is met with Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

The G League is also picking up seven players for the four-team tournament: JD Davison, two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard and Pat Spencer.

The Rising Stars Challenge is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News