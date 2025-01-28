Wizards Center Could Be Valuable in Trade
The Washington Wizards are a little over a week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where Jonas Valanciunas will finally learn his fate.
Valanciunas, 32, has been a common name in trade rumors ever since he signed with the Wizards back in the summertime. Though Valanciunas only became trade-eligible on Dec. 15, he has always been thought of as someone who could be traded down the line for more assets.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton listed Valanciunas as one of the 10 top trade candidates ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
"Rarely has a free agent so clearly been signed to be traded as Valanciunas, who got a three-year deal for $30 million-plus from the Wizards this summer. Coming off the bench behind No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, Valanciunas is playing a career-low 19.7 MPG," Pelton writes.
Valanciunas is far from the focal point within the Wizards organization, so other contenders could look to poach him from Washington in order to get some depth for a late postseason run.
"A reserve role hasn't changed Valanciunas' typical production. He's a powerful post scorer who has the ability to stretch the floor at times, although he has taken fewer 3s (23 in 43 games) and made them at just a 22% clip in Washington. Valanciunas is a career 34% 3-point shooter who can make opponents pay if they ignore him entirely on the perimeter," Pelton writes.
"Defense is the main reason Valanciunas had a limited market in free agency. He's a below-average shot blocker for a center, and opponents have made 68% of their attempts within 5 feet when Valanciunas is the primary defender, per Second Spectrum tracking on NBA Advanced Stats. Of the 55 players listed as centers who have defended at least three such shots per game in at least 20 games, Valanciunas ranks 51st."
Valanciunas is under contract until 2027, with a non-guarantee on the final year of his deal. This puts the Wizards in a position to where they have power in choosing whether to keep or trade him.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow when they host the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
