Inside The Wizards

Wizards Center Could Be Valuable in Trade

The Washington Wizards have a valuable trade candidate.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are a little over a week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where Jonas Valanciunas will finally learn his fate.

Valanciunas, 32, has been a common name in trade rumors ever since he signed with the Wizards back in the summertime. Though Valanciunas only became trade-eligible on Dec. 15, he has always been thought of as someone who could be traded down the line for more assets.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton listed Valanciunas as one of the 10 top trade candidates ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

"Rarely has a free agent so clearly been signed to be traded as Valanciunas, who got a three-year deal for $30 million-plus from the Wizards this summer. Coming off the bench behind No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, Valanciunas is playing a career-low 19.7 MPG," Pelton writes.

Valanciunas is far from the focal point within the Wizards organization, so other contenders could look to poach him from Washington in order to get some depth for a late postseason run.

"A reserve role hasn't changed Valanciunas' typical production. He's a powerful post scorer who has the ability to stretch the floor at times, although he has taken fewer 3s (23 in 43 games) and made them at just a 22% clip in Washington. Valanciunas is a career 34% 3-point shooter who can make opponents pay if they ignore him entirely on the perimeter," Pelton writes.

"Defense is the main reason Valanciunas had a limited market in free agency. He's a below-average shot blocker for a center, and opponents have made 68% of their attempts within 5 feet when Valanciunas is the primary defender, per Second Spectrum tracking on NBA Advanced Stats. Of the 55 players listed as centers who have defended at least three such shots per game in at least 20 games, Valanciunas ranks 51st."

Valanciunas is under contract until 2027, with a non-guarantee on the final year of his deal. This puts the Wizards in a position to where they have power in choosing whether to keep or trade him.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow when they host the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News