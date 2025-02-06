Keeping Khris Middleton Right Move For Wizards
It has been an extremely busy week for the NBA as the trade deadline approaches on Thursday, February 6th, 2025, at 3 PM Eastern Time. We have seen NBA superstars traded, role players, draft picks, and even players who were once all-stars at some point in their NBA careers. The entire world was shocked when Luka Doncic was traded.
The Washington Wizards couldn't allow the Lakers to steal the spotlight with the trades as they decided to make a trade of their own. It is always hard to make tough decisions in life. The Mavs did with Luka Doncic. The Wizards had to do the same as they traded Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma was shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks for Khris Middleton.
Middleton has a lot of mileage on his body as he will be 34 years old in August. However, to go along with all the wear and tear on his body, he also has a high basketball IQ. Believe it or not, Khris Middleton makes the Wizards better. He may not have the athleticism that Kyle Kuzma offered. However, he knows how to be a champion and win basketball games.
You can make the argument that Kuzma does as well as he too has won a championship in the NBA. Kuzma was a role-player when he won a championship. Khris Middleton was part of a core when he won with the Bucks. Playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo made life easier for Middleton. However, we all know Giannis isn't the best shooter. With that being the case, Khris Middleton had to be the one to take and make those big shots on a nightly basis.
It didn't end there as Middleton has been asked to facilitate the offense as well during his time with the Bucks. Khris Middleton has carried a large workload over the years. One thing many general managers love about Middleton is the fact that he comes to work every day (when healthy) and he is never a distraction on or off the court.
He simply wants to win and has proven he can win by playing a big role too. As he arrives in Washington, many may wonder if he will be shipped off again or even waived. The Wizards intend on keeping Middleton. This is the right decision as he will also benefit this group of young players. He will show them how to be a true professional. He will help them win close games both physically in the game or from the sidelines being a mentor.
