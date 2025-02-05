Rockets Guard Linked to Wizards

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards could make a trade with the Houston Rockets for a young, promising guard.

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are less than 48 hours away from the NBA trade deadline, and now is the time for them to capitalize on an opportunity.

While the Wizards should be seeking future draft capital, they should also have their eyes on players around the league that are limited in their role on their current teams.

Players like Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore could be of interest to the Wizards because he would thrive in a larger role.

"Whitmore has a ton of upside as a scorer. If the Rockets make a trade for Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler or another veteran, the Wizards should try to get involved and pry Whitmore out," Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz writes.

Whitmore, 20, has been in and out of the rotation for the Rockets this season, but given Houston's abundance of young talent, the team won't have room for all of them to stay.

Whitmore was seen as a potential top-five pick in the loaded 2024 NBA Draft class. However, concerns over an injury had him sliding down to the No. 20 overall pick, where the Rockets gladly took him after considering him for the No. 4 pick.

That No. 4 pick was used on Amen Thompson, who the Rockets are more likely to invest in moving forward. Thompson has Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason as teammates as well, which means Whitmore might not be part of the Rockets' long-term plans.

The Wizards would be wise to give the Rockets a call to hear about what Whitmore's availability looks like now and explore it down the line.

He is averaging nearly 10 points per game but only playing reserve minutes. If he arrived in Washington, he would be an immediate top option for the Wizards, allowing him to flourish into his full potential.

