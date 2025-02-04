Inside The Wizards

Wizards Could Take Risk By Trading Veterans

The Washington Wizards could be getting younger with the trade deadline coming, but are they ready?

Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) responds after getting called for a foul while playing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are just two days away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are expected to part ways with one or more of their established veterans.

This will give the younger players on the roster the opportunity to play more and hold their own, but are they ready yet?

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes questions whether the Wizards youth can play without their veteran guides.

"If the Wiz brain trust determines the young core—Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, not to mention promising second-year wing Bilal Coulibaly—isn't ready to operate unchaperoned, it could result in minimal deadline action," Hughes writes.

"The Wizards should be eyeing moves that send out Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma and any other vet deemed expendable. But if all the losing Washington has endured is already taking a toll on the culture, or if management believes the second-rounders it could secure in those trades aren't worth the cost of letting the youth develop bad habits down the stretch of this season, the right decision (holding onto the vets) could be a major disappointment.

"Odds are the Wizards will go forward with trades that jettison veterans, but it'd be concerning if things went the other way."

Ready or not, the Wizards youth better get prepared because they will have to play without some of their veterans for the latter part of the year.

The two months after the trade deadline will give the Wizards a clearer evaluation of the players themselves and that should give Washington's front office a good idea on what to expect from their core in the future.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.

