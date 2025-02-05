Why Corey Kispert Is An Important Piece To Wizards Puzzle
In the case of the NBA, the high-percentage shot was always something close to the basket. Posting up with a big man was something every team wanted to do within their offense. A dunk or layup was something that players strived for each and every night. Eventually, the game evolved, and floaters became a popular thing within an offense in the NBA. While that is still a highly attempted shot, there is one shot that is even more coveted around the league.
The three-point shot is controlling the entire league. Nowadays, having players who can shoot the three ball effectively is required to have success in the NBA. You can't expect to win a ton of games in the NBA without having a good amount of players who are knocking down those shots. In fact, the big men in the league are even doing so as they are shying away from dunks and layups.
The Washington Wizards are second to last in the NBA as they are ranked 29th in NBA three-point field goal efficiency. They simply haven't shot the ball well collectively from beyond the ark this season. That may very well have a lot to do with their struggles this season.
One player the Wizards are thankful for who appears to be a very important piece to their puzzle is Corey Kispert. He ranks second on three-pointers made per game with two per game. He only trails behind Jordan Poole, who happens to start for the Wizards as he is attempting nine three-pointers per game.
It's time to give Corey Kispert his flowers. The Wizards could benefit by having him inserted in the starting lineup. Kispert is steadily climbing the record board for most three-pointers made in Wizards franchise history. While he has already surpassed John Wall, he only trails Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, and Antawn Jamison. Kispert certainly is a very important piece to the puzzle in Washington for the Wizards.
