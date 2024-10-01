Kyle Kuzma: Wizards Are 'Best Team' in Key Area
The Washington Wizards may not be one of the better teams in terms of expectations for the upcoming season, but they may have one of the best team dynamics coming into the year.
A lot of players from last year's team are back in D.C., including star forward Kyle Kuzma, who believes the Wizards already have good chemistry.
“This is the best team I’ve been around in terms of chemistry, camaraderie and character since I’ve been in Washington,” Kuzma said via Wizards insider Chase Hughes. “I think everybody here is very similar because we all love basketball. I think the young guys the front office drafted are phenomenal. They fit right in along with everybody … so I expect some good vibes this year.”
The Wizards aren't expected to contend this season, but they felt that most of their core was worth keeping around for the foreseeable future, with Kuzma as the headliner. The team also removed coach Brian Keefe's interim tag from last season, which will help add to the team's continuity.
It's important in basketball to build and establish chemistry, and that's something the team didn't have a whole lot of last season. The players on the squad were beginning to feel each other out, and that's what resulted in the team's 15-win season.
The talent level the Wizards have simply isn't on par with the rest of the league, but their chemistry could make up for some of that. If they can ingratiate the new veteran signees in Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas and rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George can catch on quickly, the Wizards should be better this season than they were a year ago.
The Wizards are set to begin training camp today ahead of their Oct. 24 season opener against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
