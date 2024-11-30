Tough Times Will Pass for Wizards
The Washington Wizards have lost a ton of games lately, 13 in a row to be exact, going into tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they aren't letting that define them.
While the Wizards are going through one of the valleys of their journey, the team is using the opportunity to learn and grow from it.
“I will differ from most on people. I think that I believe in the character of our guys first and foremost,” Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said. “I think when you're in tough things I think you can really grow and I think that's what I've been impressed that these guys are continuing to grow even when they're faced with adversity and we're not going to back down from that. We're going to double down on what we believe in and habits and teaching and coaching and this will eventually turn someday.”
The Wizards cannot control what has happened over the past 13 games, but they can decide how they attack the next game as they attempt to reverse the track from the past month.
“We have to accept where we are and we have to but not accept our reality of going forward,” Keefe said. “Sometimes in the struggle of things you can make great changes because it's going to reveal our character."
Keefe has found ways to where he feels like the team is moving forward despite losing.
"One thing I was really proud of these guys in the timeouts and the huddles is [that] they were coaching each other, they were helping each other and that shows me that we're on the right track,” Keefe said.
As long as the Wizards can find ways to move forward and develop despite losing, they can keep their head held up high and move in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!