Corey Kispert Reacts to Wizards' Recent Skid
The Washington Wizards haven't won much this season, and the team has yet to celebrate a victory in November, dropping all 13 games up until the final day of the month.
The losing has taken its toll on the Wizards, but they have no choice but to continue playing along the path set in front of them.
Even with the losing, Wizards fourth-year pro Corey Kispert is looking at this as an opportunity.
“The stuff that we're going through really tests you mentally and and physically and emotionally and you have to keep reminding yourself that the really good players and the great ones in this league and even in life like don't run away from hard times. Hard times like this that we're in is what develops strong character and helps you move forward,” Kispert said.
Of course, the goal isn't to be "developing" forever. Wins will come at some point, but the team will get to that point quicker if it embraces the struggle and grind that it takes.
A lot of NBA players have said how hard it is to win in the league, and it's harder for some than others. For a Wizards team without many dynamic players that lead to winning, it's harder for them to win games.
The team has talent, but with several players brand new to the league and figuring out how to play with one another, the Wizards have been undergoing an adjustment period.
The Wizards are at a point in their losing streak where the losses could really begin to take a toll. Losing 13 in a row isn't easy, but as Kispert said, this will reveal the character of the team and determine which players are mentally tough to be on the team for the long haul.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!