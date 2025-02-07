Marcus Smart Could Help Change Wizards' Culture
In the world we live in, it is safe to say that we are all products of our environment. There is a saying in life that suggests that iron sharpens iron. That means that we all encourage and make each other stronger. In the end, we ultimately make each other better, and that can also apply to the Washington Wizards.
In areas that we may be lacking in or need a bit of a push, one individual can strongly encourage us and get the other party where they need to be. The same can be said for vice versa. That same individual who encouraged us who is strong in one particular area of life may not be as strong as we are in another particular area. The one being encouraged may be able to take that moment of opportunity to help and encourage the other party.
The Wizards need encouragement and a bit of a push defensively. They have been pretty bad defensively over these last couple of years. They fail to defend the three-point shot consistently, they're not boxing out well to grab defensive rebounds which allows more points to be given up, and they are giving up the most points in the league at 121 points per game.
Bringing in Marcus Smart may be just what this Washington Wizards team needs. He has a chance to change the culture and the identity of this team. Smart is getting old, to say the least, as he will be 31 in March. However, he has been and still is one of the league's best defenders. Smart also has quite the resume and reputation in the league.
He won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive team three times in his career. as well. Additionally, Smart has been asked to guard the opponent's best perimeter player throughout his 11 years in the league.
He will make life easier and better for Bilal Coulibaly as well as this entire Wizards team. Can you imagine the intensity and the tone he will set defensively for this team? Every time the Wizards take the court, whether it's during a team practice or a regular season game, we can expect Marcus Smart to lead by example defensively. That will motivate this entire team to play better defensively, which will ultimately change the culture here in Washington for the Wizards.
