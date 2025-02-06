Wizards Land Marcus Smart, First-Round Pick From Grizzlies
The Washington Wizards are deciding to get one last deal in before the NBA Trade Deadline.
"The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that sends two second-round picks to Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis creates roster flexibility with the move," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
NBA insider Marc Stein is also reporting that the Sacramento Kings are involved, and two players are coming to the Wizards, including a familiar face.
"The Kings are sending a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis, plus Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington, to acquire the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia as part of the Marcus Smart trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine," Stein tweeted.
The Wizards had two open roster spots after waiving Reggie Jackson and Sidy Cissoko, who were both acquired in trades over the last 24 hours.
The deal is meant for the Wizards to cash in on an extra first-round pick in this year's draft, which Washington would love to have.
As for Alex Len and Marcus Smart, neither are expected to be in Washington for very long, and both will almost certainly be waived or bought out.
UPDATE: The Wizards have traded Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis to the Grizzlies as part of the trade. This gets the Wizards to 14 roster spots.
