Inside The Wizards

Wizards Land Marcus Smart, First-Round Pick From Grizzlies

Marcus Smart is going from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Washington Wizards just before the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are deciding to get one last deal in before the NBA Trade Deadline.

"The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that sends two second-round picks to Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis creates roster flexibility with the move," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.

NBA insider Marc Stein is also reporting that the Sacramento Kings are involved, and two players are coming to the Wizards, including a familiar face.

"The Kings are sending a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis, plus Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington, to acquire the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia as part of the Marcus Smart trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine," Stein tweeted.

The Wizards had two open roster spots after waiving Reggie Jackson and Sidy Cissoko, who were both acquired in trades over the last 24 hours.

The deal is meant for the Wizards to cash in on an extra first-round pick in this year's draft, which Washington would love to have.

As for Alex Len and Marcus Smart, neither are expected to be in Washington for very long, and both will almost certainly be waived or bought out.

UPDATE: The Wizards have traded Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis to the Grizzlies as part of the trade. This gets the Wizards to 14 roster spots.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News