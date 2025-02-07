Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Hope to Keep Streak Alive vs. Cavs

The Washington Wizards are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at home.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking for their fourth straight win, but it comes with a challenge as they take on the best team in the NBA in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wizards will be a bit short-handed as they navigate the several trades that have been made over the past few days, but they are built to be better for the future.

That doesn't mean they won't give it their all tonight when the Cavs are in town. Cleveland represents a massive task for Washington, but the Wizards have been playing their best basketball of the season as of late.

Seeing them take on the Cavs will be a good marker to see where they are, how much players like Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas meant towards the success of the team, and figure out how the players still on the roster will have to co-exist without them.

The Wizards will still be without Alex Sarr, who has been out for just over a week with a sprained ankle, while the Cavs will miss Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Friday, February 7 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • SF Isaac Okoro (OUT - knee)
  • SF Sam Merrill (OUT - personal reasons)
  • PF Dean Wade (OUT - knee)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyshawn George
  • C Richaun Holmes

