Preview: Wizards Hope to Keep Streak Alive vs. Cavs
The Washington Wizards are looking for their fourth straight win, but it comes with a challenge as they take on the best team in the NBA in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Wizards will be a bit short-handed as they navigate the several trades that have been made over the past few days, but they are built to be better for the future.
That doesn't mean they won't give it their all tonight when the Cavs are in town. Cleveland represents a massive task for Washington, but the Wizards have been playing their best basketball of the season as of late.
Seeing them take on the Cavs will be a good marker to see where they are, how much players like Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas meant towards the success of the team, and figure out how the players still on the roster will have to co-exist without them.
The Wizards will still be without Alex Sarr, who has been out for just over a week with a sprained ankle, while the Cavs will miss Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Friday, February 7 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- SF Isaac Okoro (OUT - knee)
- SF Sam Merrill (OUT - personal reasons)
- PF Dean Wade (OUT - knee)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Richaun Holmes
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!