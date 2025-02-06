Inside The Wizards

Wizards Officially Waive Reggie Jackson

The Washington Wizards are saying goodbye to Reggie Jackson just after saying hello.

Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are putting one of their recent trade acquisitions through the revolving door.

NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that the Wizards are waiving Reggie Jackson just hours after acquiring him in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the deal, the Sixers sent Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick to the Wizards for two-way player Jared Butler and four second-round picks.

The trade was made with the future first-round pick in mind instead of Jackson, a veteran point guard who does not fit the Wizards' timeline. By cutting Jackson, it makes him a free agent eligible to sign with any team on the buyout market.

By waiving Jackson, the Wizards now have some open roster spots to work with. They can fill them by signing a two-way player like Justin Champagnie or bring in a younger player with upside that has failed to materialize.

The Wizards will likely have two spots after acquiring and agreeing to a buyout with Marcus Smart, who was acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, giving them a lot of room to be creative over the final two months of the season.

