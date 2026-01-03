Wizards Bench Has Big Night in Win Over Nets

The Washington Wizards, after ending 2025 on a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, have now completed the rare feat (by their own standards) of going back-to-back in the victory column with a win over the Brooklyn Nets to kick off 2026. To a final score of 119-99, the triumph was far from close, to boot.

In addition to the usual suspects - such as Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly - having notable outputs, the Wizards' bench specifically shone in the blowout home win. Marvin Bagley III nearly posted a double-double (with 12 points and eight boards), while Justin Champagnie notched 20 points and seven rebounds of his own, and on scorching efficiency.

In a fashion becoming all the more usual in D.C., the starters weren't forced to shoulder the entire team's burden.

Jan 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) takes a shot over Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Highly Efficient Basketball

Going 9-12 from the field and 2-3 from downtown, Champagnie played nearly perfect basketball for Washington's second unit. He headed the group throughout the match, controlling the momentum and ultimately finishing as the Wizards' leading scorer for the night.

Following the contest, the forward spoke about the attitude he tries to maintain coming into any given game; one that avoids negativity and focuses on a consistent push for success.

"I try to enter every game thinking it's going to be a good night," said Champagnie, following his strong performance in Washington's win. "I don't try to put too much negativity in my head before the game."

Asked Justin Champagnie how he knows before a game when he’s going to have a night like he did against Brooklyn. Here is his response: pic.twitter.com/Cg4GTyFjo3 — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 3, 2026

"Obviously I had it flowing tonight," he continued. "I think just taking the ones you know you're going to make, and not forcing it, is what I try to do most when I get out there."

The Wizards' Hopeful Identity

"It was a good night," he shrugged, perhaps understating what may be his best game of the season thus far. Not only is Champagnie's efficiency impressive alone, but his ability to lead the Wizards in spite of coming off the bench speaks to what this team is trying to be.

As playmakers like Champagnie continue to develop in the franchise's wings, Washington's veterans become increasingly less necessary to their continued success. Eventually, those aging, ball-dominant pieces will need to be replaced entirely if the Wizards are to move forward.

Thankfully for Washington, if the likes of Champagnie, Bagley and others continue to carry more weight than needed off the bench, that time may come sooner rather than later.

