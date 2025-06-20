Report: Wizards Have Strong Interest in Jeremiah Fears

Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz all have strong interest in Jeremiah Fears ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.



Wizards & Nets see Fears as an immediate contributor. BUT I'm told that Brooklyn doubts Fears will be there at No. 8.



