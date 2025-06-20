Report: Wizards Have Strong Interest in Jeremiah Fears
Many employers have aims and goals of finding the best fit they can possibly find for the company. The best fit isn’t someone who is considered a project or even an investment. The best fit is someone who can help them now. As we get closer to the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards have expressed interest in Jeremiah Fears, per insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
Fears is a player that can and should be feared. He feels like a player who is NBA-ready. At just 18 years of age, he is already a seasoned athlete. As a freshman, he averaged close to 20 points per game. He shot over 40% from the field as well. He was efficient from the free-throw line too, as he shot 85% from the line. Additionally, he averaged four assists and four rebounds. It’s safe to say he is a polished offensive threat despite struggling with shooting the three-ball, as he shot just 28% there.
He isn’t just an offensive threat. Fears took care of his business on the defensive end, too. With the Oklahoma Sooners, Fears averaged close to two steals per game. With his height and size, he would be a force defensively, as he would be able to defend multiple positions. It’s safe to say Fears would make the perfect prospect for any team that decided to draft him.
The Wizards having interest in him is a positive sign for the team. The Wizards could use some guard depth. Once you get past Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole, the team doesn't really have many guards they can lean into besides AJ Johnson, who too is young.
With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Fears should be available still. He would be a great fit for the Wizards.
