How Will Wizards' Alex Sarr Change Next Season?
Despite the Washington Wizards' failures this season, it was still a special season for the team. They were able to land Alex Sarr in the NBA Draft. While he played well for them, we know he hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can truly do and look like in the NBA.
We are eager for the start of a new season in the NBA. As the NBA Finals wrap up, it’s time to think about next season. After the NBA Draft concludes, the NBA regular season seems like it’s right around the corner. As the Wizards prepare for next season, they will have to work with Sarr on his body. He has a thin frame. He isn’t a great rebounder at this time. Adding muscle will help address this issue.
It is normal for rookies to come into the league a bit thin. Generally, they tend to add muscle quickly after their first season. That will help Sarr become more reliable on the boards. He will also be a more consistent scorer. He finished the season strong. His confidence grew as each game passed by. We can expect him to be more efficient from everywhere on the floor next season as he is effective from the paint, mid-range, and beyond the arc.
Sarr has the potential to be a franchise player for the Wizards. As he continues to grow, he may end up becoming a player who signs a max contract extension early within his rookie deal. He can have the offense run through him. However, he has to gain the added muscle to do so. Sarr won’t be ready to become an NBA All-Star next season. However, he could be on the fringes of becoming an All-Star if he puts in the needed work this offseason.
