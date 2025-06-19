Door May Be Open for Wizards to Land Superstar
The Washington Wizards may find themselves benefiting from a situation that didn’t have anything to do with them.
It’s open season right now in the NBA. Trades are getting done. The NBA Draft is quickly approaching. The free agency period will begin soon as well. With that being the case, even more rumors will be floating around, too. The first major trade of the offseason has taken place with the Memphis Grizzlies trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. After such a blockbuster trade, it makes one wonder what will happen next. The Washington Wizards may be able to land superstar guard Ja Morant.
After trading a key player like Bane, the Grizzlies appear to be approaching a rebuilding situation. Moving such a key player to their team certainly gives the notion that they will be looking to rebuild. The return of a veteran such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a role player as Cole Anthony, along with several draft picks, feels like the Grizzlies are waving the flag. If so, that makes Morant available, too.
Things haven’t particularly worked out for Morant in Memphis. A change would be good for both him and the Grizzlies. He would fit in well with the Wizards, who are looking to turn things around next season. He wouldn’t have a lot of pressure on him as the Wizards are deep. Additionally, expectations aren’t high in Washington either. With the NBA Draft looming, this is the perfect time for the Wizards to try to acquire Morant. The two picks the Wizards own, along with a matched salary, may be enough to land Ja Morant.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!