Second Half Hot Take: Wizards Youth Movement Has Started
The second half of the 2024-2025 regular season is here and the Washington Wizards are young. Like, really young. The youth movement has taken over in Washington and the young core will get valuable experience and playing time in the 2nd half but the question is, will they capitalize?
Here are our predictions for the second half of this season for the Washington Wizards:
Bilal will average 15 PPG
Bilal Coulibaly is now the second fiddle to Jordan Poole and is expected to be more of a threat on offense. With Kyle Kuzma in Milwaukee, expectations are now higher. Coulibaly has the green light but should also be careful, confidence is key with young players. For him to be successful, he should just play his game and let the game come to him. With his ability to attack the basket, he'll be able to not only further develop his mid-range jumper, he'll have the chance to be more of a playmaker.
If Coulibaly continues to attack the paint, find and capitalize on high percentage mid-range and three-point looks, he can average 15 PPG and I believe he will. Especially if they feature him more in the offense.
Jordan Poole will average 8 APG
We all know Jordan Poole can be a microwave scorer and be a walking bucket but for him to be successful long-term at the point guard position, he'll need to use his speed and paint penetration to get others involved. JP is going to be the focus of the opposing defenses most nights and it behooves him to set up others and see who can be the 2nd or 3rd option consistently.
Will it be Coulibaly and Sarr or even his backcourt mate in Carrington? Will Kispert emerge as a consistent option? Whoever steps up will need Poole to set them up and if Poole uses his scoring and speed to collapse the defense, Coulibaly and Sarr will develop further and Corey Kispet and Kyshawn George will have opportunities to splash away from the perimeter. Watch out for that Bub Carrington guy too.
Bub Carrington will feature as a shooting guard
I expect a backcourt of Jordan Poole and Bub Carrington in the 2nd half resulting in a win-win for both players. Poole can set up others for opportunities and Carrington could feed off Poole and break out offensively. While you can say that Bub is a combo guard, in my eyes, he's looking more and more like a shooting guard and the shooting guard for the Wizards long-term.
The 2nd half is the chance for Bub Carrington to just play his game and utilize his scoring mentality. Whether it's with Poole for the next couple of years or with Dylan Harper (yes I spoke it in existence) for the next 10+, I believe that he will cement his place as the long-term option at shooting guard in Washington.
