Bub Carrington Impressing For Wizards

Washington Wizards point guard Bub Carrington is making his mark during his rookie season.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are hoping to see more growth from rookie point guard Bub Carrington after the first half of his inaugural season in the NBA.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale has been impressed with his progress, taking him at No. 11 in a 2024 NBA re-draft exercise, three spots higher than his original placement at No. 14.

"Great positional size and visible feel headline Bub Carrington's most intriguing attributes. Time will tell whether he can actually run the offense, but there is a poise and patience on the ball that allows him to reach his preferred spots and let plays develop for others," Favale writes.

"Scant rim pressure is a real problem. And it isn't immediately clear whether he has the on- or off-ball thrust to meaningfully increase it.

"Carrington makes up for some of it with a good shooting stroke. His overall three-point clip could be higher—and it will be. He has flashed a comfort level launching off the catch as well as dribbling his way into jumpers. The 19-year-old enters the All-Star break nailing 35.1 percent of his pull-up triples and 51.1 percent of his pull-up twos."

Sacramento Kings point guard Devin Carter was taken at No. 14 instead of Carrington.

Carrington has benefitted from the opportunity of starting 39 of the Wizards' 54 games in the first half of the season. Not many rookies are given that chance, but given Washington's roster, Carrington is in a good position.

Now, Carrington needs to continue taking advantage of these opportunities as he continues to grow and prove himself worthy of being a long-term piece of the puzzle for the Wizards moving forward.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action on Friday as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

