Should Wizards Shut Down Alex Sarr for the Season?
The Washington Wizards have been extremely busy over the last couple of years. They have had to make a lot of decisions amid these busy times. It started when they decided to trade their franchise player, Bradley Beal. As they now have a new franchise player in Alex Sarr, the Wizards must make yet another decision regarding his future.
The Wizards were thrilled to draft Alex Sarr as the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was expected to go number one all year. However, the Atlanta Hawks didn't feel they needed to draft a big man. On the other hand, the Wizards desperately needed a big-man presence on their team, especially after moving on from Daniel Gafford.
The Wizards have struggled to be on the boards and with rebounding effectively over the years. Acquiring Sarr felt like hitting the lottery for the Wizards. As the season unwinds and the Wizards mathematically kiss their playoff hopes goodbye, they must make a decision soon that may affect them next season.
Alex Sarr has missed a good number of games thus far this season. He has had a lot of pain in his ankle this year. Ankle injuries can be tricky and hard to deal with. They tend to linger at times when they aren't treated properly. With that being the case, should the Washington Wizards shut down Alex Sarr for the remainder of the season?
The answer to that question is yes. Alex Sarr has already shown and proved he belongs in the NBA. He is an elite defender around the paint. He does get blocks for the Wizards each game. He also is a player who can help offensively. He can stretch the floor and has shown the ability to be very effective at the basket as well. Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly seem to be the next stars up and coming for the Washington Wizards.
As Sarr continues to battle injury, the best protection the Wizards can provide for their valuable asset is to rest him for the rest of the season. He still should win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award as there isn't a game limit of games played for the season for that award. The Wizards will do well in keeping their key asset healthy and ready to begin the start of next season.
