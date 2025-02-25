Realistic Offseason Target for Wizards During Free Agency
To be the future, you have to think about the future. The Washington Wizards have had some challenging times over the years. They have missed out on some good players during free agency, lost a plethora of games, and had many injuries as well. They need consistency. They may be able to find a consistent player this summer during free agency.
One player that will be available this summer is Naz Reid. Naz Reid is one of the best big men in the league. He recently won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. He was part of the McDonald's All-American team in 2018 before entering into the NBA Draft. Additionally, he is only 25 years old which makes him a player of high value.
At age 25, he has decided to opt out of his contract with the Timberwolves and test free agency. As the Timberwolves are fighting to get out of the play-in tournament seeding, this feels like the right move for Naz Reid. With Karl Anthony Towns leaving, he may have thought this was his moment to become a starter and really blossom in the NBA.
As they added Julius Randle, that opportunity was missed for Naz Reid. He is also looking to cash in on a big payday as well. At age 25, he certainly has a lot to prove moving forward. He has already shown how valuable he is as a reserve. He could have a chance to have a similar impact that former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap had in the NBA.
Millsap was one of the better reserve players who should have won the Sixth Man of the Year Award as well. However, once he became a starter, he then became an All-Star. Naz Reid could have a similar path if he was to sign with the Wizards this offseason. The Wizards may be one of the teams that can offer him a max deal. A pairing of Naz Reid alongside Alex Sarr will be scary for the league.
