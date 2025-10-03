Wizards 2025-2026 Player Profiles: Tre Johnson
The Washington Wizards are about to rely on their young players for the next few seasons, and it starts with the 2025 sixth overall pick. Trre Johnson has the upside to be the future first option and face of the franchise. His college stats and highlights show this. Johnson is not a guarantee to start, though, on opening night, as CJ McCollum stands in his way.
Johnson needs to quickly prove in the preseason that he deserves to be a starter. He has the tools, the mindset, and the determination to be one of the best guards in the NBA. He also has the potential to go down as the best player from the 2025 NBA Draft. Let's break down why he has this potential in his player profile for the upcoming season.
Measurements:
- 6'5" Tall
- 6'10" Wingspan
- 190 Pounds
Strengths:
- Shooting
- Offensive IQ
- Playmaking
- Isolation Offense
Weaknesses:
- Defense
- Rebounding
- Youth
Preseason Thoughts:
How Johnson and Bub Carrington perform will determine what direction the organization goes in the upcoming draft. If both players fail to meet expectations, then the team will surely try to draft Darryn Peterson. If one or both perform to expectations or even better, then they will likely take the best available prospect.
How Johnson performs, though, will determine the direction they take while building the team. If Johnson shows that first option potential and averages more than 15 points a night, then they will build shooters and defensive players around him. If he does not appear to be a viable first option, then they will find a three-level scorer to be the go-to player. This would still allow Johnson to be an All-NBA caliber player while not needing to handle so much offensively.
The major thing, though, that Johnson needs to show is that he is not a liability on defense. Often, he can get beaten on the perimeter because he lacks a quick first step. He is super athletic, though, which should help him develop defensively. If he can do that, there is no reason why Johnson will not win Rookie of the Year and be a bona fide starter by December.
