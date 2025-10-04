Who Is The X-Factor in Wizards' Starting Lineup?
As we prepare for the start of the season with the Washington Wizards, many are anticipating what will happen this season. Many individuals may wonder who will lead the team in scoring this year? Which player from the Wizards will be a disappointment? Will the Wizards be one of the worst teams yet again this upcoming season? Can this team stay healthy? Which player will be traded next? Who will be the X-Factor in the starting unit? This team has many questions that we all need answers to. Coaching will play a part in all of these questions. However, the veterans on the team will too, as they lead by example and offer real-life advice on how to have sustainable success in the NBA. As many questions as there are, the one question we may have an answer to is who will be the X-Factor of the starting five.
As we are approaching the regular season, it feels as if Kyshawn George may be the X-Factor this team has in the starting lineup. Yes, he is going into his second season in the NBA. However, it feels as if he simply gets it on the court. He isn't a player who is worried about his stats or how many touches he gets. That is important because we know Bub Carrington will have the ball in his hands a lot this season as he takes over as the primary ball handler and lead guard for the Wizards. We know Alex Sarr will need his touches as well to keep the defense honest on the low block. We also know the veterans, CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, will play a big part as well. With that being said, touches may be limited for George.
Limited touches won't play a factor in what George will bring to the starting lineup. He is a great catch-and-shoot player from beyond the arc. The Wizards depended on that skillset from him a lot last season. George played well for Canada's national team over the summer. That will play a huge factor as he prepares for his second season in the NBA. George is also a player who can defend multiple positions on a high level.
George will be one of those players in the starting lineup who will sneak up on teams and lead the team in scoring some nights. He can get hot from beyond the arc and may fill the stat sheet with five or more made threes any given night. He plays hard and is willing to do the work on the court that others may not want to. His hustle may earn him easy buckets on fast breaks for the Wizards. That is why Kyshawn George will be the X-Factor in the starting lineup of the Washington Wizards.
