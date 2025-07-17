Three Wizards Who Stood Out in Summer League Loss
The Washington Wizards put up a valiant effort without their central trio of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. With Tre Johnson and Will Riley still out due to injury, the Washington Wizards ultimately lost to the Utah Jazz 86-76, falling to a 1-3 record in Vegas. Even in the loss, some players had some performances that stood out.
AJ Johnson was the best player on the court for both squads. Johnson would drop 25 points in the loss on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Johnson would also grab five rebounds and three assists, while only turning the ball over three times. He acted as the point guard tonight, but looked more like a natural two-guard. He was able to generate his shot, showcase the handle, and get a bucket when the team needed it.
His role should not be much different in the regular season. With the additions of some players like CJ McCollum and Cam Whitemore, Johnson may serve as a sparkplug off the bench. He still lacks the vision to be a point guard for the team and is better suited to be the shooting guard the team could use in the second unit. Tre Johnson looks to be a star in the making and the future shooting guard in Washington. Still, AJ Johnson bounced back from a disappointing game and delivered with a 25-point bomb.
Jamir Watkins also had another great defensive outing. Coming off a record-tying eight steals, he once again was all over the court. Watkins would finish his night with two steals and a block. His long wingspan is what makes him a good defender, and he showcased it in the loss against the Jazz. His offense was lackluster, though, in the second half.
Watkins would come away with 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting. He was on fire in the first half, though, scoring seven points on three-for-six shooting. In that second half, though, he went cold, going two-for-nine from the field. In a game that came down to a few missed shots, he needed to be more efficient down the stretch.
Speaking of players that went cold in the second half, Dillon Jones was superb during the first half. The 2025 NBA champion would go three-of-seven in the first 20 minutes of play, scoring 10 points. He even showed some solid defense and finishing abilities, generating two and one opportunities for himself. He would make his free throws both times as well for the three-point play.
The second half was a completely different story, as he would only score two points. His three-point shot still needs some work, as he missed a single shot out of his six attempts. If he wants to be a guard in the NBA, he needs to develop that three-pointer. He was effective as a small-ball four or five, though, and this is where he thrives. With a large frame, Jones can box out effectively and be physical in the post. He even set some nice screens for teammates to get open shots. Even though it was a rough second half, his first half of play should be enough to show he deserves a roster spot come training camp.
