Wizards Summer League Performance Grades
Ahead of the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Wizards starting five was utterly different. The new lineup left out all five of the previous game's starters. Tre Johnson and Will Riley did not play due to soreness, but there were no updates regarding Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
This trio did not come off the bench at all or were in uniform, so it's safe to assume they are shut down for the remainder of Summer League. Some players had good games, while others had disappointing ones; let's grade each player's brief 2025 Summer League stint:
Alex Sarr
The second-year center out of France was looking to make a statement. He made a statement in the first game, but it was not the one he was expecting. Sarr shot the ball well, but that was his lone upside from the game against the Suns. He finished a -14 on the night and had four turnovers. He struggled to rebound as well. Overall, it was not the best start to the offseason for the big man.
Game two was where he shined, setting a Summer League record for blocks in a game. He finished the game against Brooklyn with 12 rebounds and eight blocks, showcasing his true center capabilities. He also put up 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Overall, this redeemed his disappointing first game. Still, calculating the grade also has to include that first game. Overall, though, it was a solid Summer League for Sarr that solidified himself as the future center in Washington.
Grade: B
Bub Carrington
Bub Carrington had an even worse first game than Sarr. Carrington only made one field goal in the game against Phoenix. He did nothing well in the opening game in Vegas. He couldn't rebound, couldn't make shots, and did not do much defensively. If we were grading him solely on this game, he would receive a big fat F. Luckily for Carrington; we do not grade just on one performance.
Just like Sarr, in game two, Carrington looked completely different. He could knock down shots and rebound very well. He played some solid defense for the Wizards as well. This was the redeeming game for him. Without it, there would have been some big question marks regarding his role going into the season. It was an excellent finish for Bub Carrington, but we need to see more, especially alongside Tre Johnson.
Grade: C+
Kyshawn George
Kyshawn George made a name for himself during the 2025 Summer League. He did not have a single bad game. Against the Suns, he was the team's best player. He finished that game with 24 points on good shooting splits, seven rebounds, and three steals. He was one of the few bright spots of that loss. Then, he carried this over to the next game against the Nets.
George may not have had the offensive success he did in the first game, but he was a pest on the other end of the court. Kysahwn finished that game with nine rebounds and five steals. He only made four shots, but his defense was elite this game. It was so good that many people didn't realize how poorly he performed in the match. Kyshawn Goerge played so well that he may have earned himself a starting spot on opening night.
Grade: A
