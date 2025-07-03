Wizards Loading Up on Rising Sophomores
The Washington Wizards have maintained a pretty low profile since the NBA Draft concluded, a period in which they were remarkably busy facilitating trades and plucking prospects fresh out of college and funneling them directly into the team's development program.
They've made just one move between their coming home with their new trio of rookies and free agency kicking off acquiring Dillon Jones and a second-round pick in exchange for Colby Jones.
Jones, drafted to a rising force in the Oklahoma City Thunder (funnily enough, by way of a Washington draft pick), didn't have long to enjoy his championship ring. He saw the floor sparingly as a rookie, averaging a paltry 2.5 point in 10 minutes per game, and now heads to a situation where he'll have the chance to contend for a roster spot in a much more developmentally-oriented situation.
The Wizards aren't just giving away minutes, though, boasting a roster that's bordering on bloated with young hand-drafted guns looking to establish themselves in the rotation and veterans trying to stick around in the league.
Jones will likely get a fair shake at Summer League later this month in Las Vegas, where he has the chance to be fifth 2024 first-round prospect to grace the roster. The Wizards went home with three players last year in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, and traded for another one in AJ Johnson midway through the season.
This is just another instance of the Wizards throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks, as they've spent the two seasons committing to this style of providing chances to fringe prospects in an environment that lacks short-term pressure to win games.
Jones, who fashions himself as a big guard with a high-level passing ability, certainly fits the bill of the kind of player the Wizards keep buying into. They enjoy deploying offenses in which everyone can shoot, dribble and pass, allowing anyone to run the show for a possessions should they so choose.
The 23-year-old Washington wing out of Weber State will mark the eighth player rostered by the Wizards who was drafted in one of the last two drafts, should he and recent second round pick Jamir Watkins make the final roster.
