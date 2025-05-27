Tre Johnson's Mock Draft Momentum Building for Wizards
It's already been two weeks since the NBA Draft lottery reveal left fans of the Washington Wizards feeling as lost, confused and frustrated as ever, the biggest upset that the 18-65 campaign could have fathomed considering their draft odds heading into the televised event.
The NBA's Draft Combine has already wrapped up since the dramatic drawing, and enough mock drafts and gossip have already been passed around to start the solidification of draft tiers. The Wizards are guaranteed to miss out on top prospect Cooper Flagg as well as a blue chip point guard in Dylan Harper, and they'll have to react to every team's draft board splitting in real time.
One player who many expect the Wizards to take a good, hard look at is Tre Johnson, the Texas Longhorns point guard who's received attention as one of the premier scorers in the draft class.
CBS sports wasn't the first outlet to mock Johnson to the Wizards, but they stand by the common logic that's been used to justify Washington taking a swing on the wing. CBS' Kyle Boone considers such a pairing a "no-brainer," pointing out that "he led all college freshmen last season in points per game and total 3-pointers made."
Johnson's undoubtedly deserving of a high pick with his near-flawless jump shot and shooting portfolio as a creator and a play finisher, leading the loaded SEC in scoring with 19.9 points per game as a 6'5" freshman.
The Wizards could sure benefit from his offense, desperately needing an aggressive, multi-positional creator to open up the floor for some of Washington's defensive-minded role players and alleviate the burden from the overtaxed Jordan Poole and his spot-up sidekicks.
It's up to Wizards' General Manager Will Dawkins to determine whether Johnson is his kind of guy, nearly instant offense to a team that needs it without nearly as high of a ceiling as a defender or facilitator.
