Wizards Draw the #6 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft in a Stunner
The Washington Wizards will pick sixth in the summer's upcoming NBA Draft, well below where they likely imagined their season ending.
They spent all year tanking, solidifying an 18-64 record that was good for the second-worst in the league. That provided them with some insurance in the draft, giving them tied odds for the #1 pick alongside the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets at 14%, alongside a promise that they could fall no further than pick #6.
Unfortunately for Washington fans, they drew the worst possible mathematical outcome. Neither Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper, the two can't-miss prospects at the top of the board, will fall to Washington by the time the team is due up to pick someone on draft night.
The lottery drawing was unusual all-around, with the Jazz falling to the fifth pick and the Hornets taking #4. The San Antonio Spurs continued cashing in on their draft luck in taking the second-overall pick, while the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks took their first ever #1 pick in a stunning display.
The Wizards' do have a top-six pick to use, but they'll have to keep waiting until their next chance at winning a draft.
