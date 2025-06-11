Inside The Wizards

Jazz May Change Wizards' Draft Mindset

The Utah Jazz may change the outcome for the Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft.

Mar 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Over the years, the NBA offseason has taken many different forms. There have been offseasons where teams remained the same, in which there wasn’t much movement in free agency and teams were cautious when it came to spending money. There have also been offseasons where teams broke the bank or even made multiple moves via trades. This offseason, the Washington Wizards must look aggressive, as this is a critical summer for them.

As we are getting closer to the NBA Draft, endless possibilities continue to arise for the Wizards. As the draft approaches, we are hearing multiple players become available via trade. We already know the Phoenix Suns are looking to move Kevin Durant. That entire roster may be available for the right price. The same may be likely with the Milwaukee Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is uncertain about his future. The Utah Jazz are another team that is looking to be aggressive as they are listening to offers for Center Walker Kessler.

Kessler is one of the most undervalued and underappreciated players in the league. He is a big man who very quietly averaged a double-double this season. What’s impressive about Kessler is that he averaged more rebounds than points this season. This is something that should be of interest to the Wizards, as they looked pitiful on the boards all season. Kessler averaged 11 points per game to go along with 12 rebounds. He was fifth in the NBA this season in rebounds each game.

Acquiring Kessler in a trade would be huge for the Wizards. They have two picks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Packaging their 18th pick in a trade to Utah for Kessler could help the Wizards prioritize the best player available with their sixth pick rather than addressing team needs. He certainly would pair nicely next to Alex Sarr. He fits the Wizards' timeline, too, as he is just 23 years old. The Wizards should offer the Jazz an offer they can’t refuse.

