Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Bilal Coulibaly
Bilal Coulibaly might be the most interesting player on this Washington Wizards squad. He has uber potential in his game, and it is evident from the performances he has had in the past. Then he has some very low moments, looking like a rough project. Still, he has found a way to be a mainstay in the Wizards' starting lineup.
Coulibaly started in every game he played last season for the team and survived the trade deadline. This season could be different, as Coulibaly could draw some interest on the market. With players like Kyshawn George taking leaps in their position, Coulibaly has to have a better season than last year.
He did not necessarily play badly, but he took some leaps in categories and then regressed in others. So let's take a look at his previous season and grade his performance.
Statistics:
- 12.3 points per game
- Five rebounds per game
- 3.4 assists per game
- 1.3 steals per game
- 42.1 percent shooting from the field
- 28.1 percent shooting from three-point point
Statistics Summary:
Becoming a full-time starter helped increase Coulibaly's counting stats, like his points and steals. His shots per game took an enormous leap, from 6.9 attempts per game to 10.6 per game. This helped his point increase, and he was still just as efficient inside the three-point line.
When you took his shooting outside the arc, that is when Coulibaly really struggled. His three-point percentage dropped from 34.6 percent per game to an abysmal 28.1 percent. He did take 0.9 more threes per game, but only made 0.1 more three a game. He was taking more shots, but was not making more. He became less efficient and was a horrible shooter from distance.
Everywhere else, he looked solid, nothing great but nothing bad. Overall, he looked average with his stats; nothing really stood out besides his three-point numbers.
Accolades:
- First career triple-double
- Career high in points (twice)
- Career high in rebounds
Final Word:
When examining his numbers, Coulibaly made no significant leap. Yes, he scored more points this past season compared to his rookie season, but that is only due to his being a full-time starter. His percentages declined, and his three-point percentage plummeted.
Defensively, he looked good, but it does not matter if he cannot contribute on the other end. He still has injury concerns as well, now getting surgery on a ligament in his right thumb. This was a season that threw doubt amongst the fanbase regarding the young forward. This coming season is one where he absolutely needs to prove his worth, or else he can end up being traded.
Grade: C-
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!