Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr had a very solid rookie season, during which he earned a notable list of accolades.

Bryson Akins

Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
With almost a month left until the Washington Wizards' preseason basketball returns, it is time to take a look back at the previous season. With many players returning from that roster, it makes sense to review their performance in the prior season. International play is wrapping up, and players are finally getting the rest they earned. 

The Wizards are coming off a dreadful season, only winning 18 games. To put this into perspective, the Cleveland Cavaliers only lost 18 games in the regular season. This coming season is not projected to be any different, as writers and analysts are already predicting the Wizards to be one of the worst teams in the NBA

So to pass the time, it makes sense to give a grade out to every player that was on a standard or two-way contract for the Wizards last season. What better way to start this series than with the 2024 second overall pick, Alex Sarr.

Alex Sarr going agaisnt Nikola Vucevic
Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

2024-2025 Season Stats:

  • 13 points per game
  • 6.5 rebounds per game
  • 2.4 assists per game
  • 1.5 blocks per game
  • 39.4 field goal percentage
  • 30.8 three-point percentage

Statistics Summary:

Sarr had some excellent stats for a rookie. His blocks per game number is a great sign, along with his assists as a big man. The points per game could be higher, but Sarr was often behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole for the majority of the season. This made it so that we could not see as much of his offensive game as we would have liked. 

However, his shooting percentages are not something to be proud of. Both his long-range shooting and inside scoring need to improve drastically. Sarr does not need to be a 50/40/90 splits kind of player, but more like a 50/35/80 splits player. Especially with an increased role on offense this coming season, he has to improve his shooting percentages and become more efficient and reliable. 

Notable Accolades:

  • Fourth in Rookie of the Year Voting
  • All-Rookie First Team
  • December Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
Alex Sarr at All-Star weekend for the skills challenge
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Rooks center Alex Sarr (20) of the Washington Wizards competes in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Final Word: 

The accolades the rookie racked up are a sign of the potential Sarr has. He showed signs of being an elite shot blocker, as well as a great playmaker for his position. He seemed mediocre or average at times on offense when it came to scoring, but his percentages show he struggled in that facet of the game. 

Sarr may be the second option on day one of the 2025-2026 season. This will be a huge tell into how his shooting has progressed, or potentially regressed. It is important to keep in mind that this may be his only year as the second option, as Johnson and whoever the Wizards draft in 2026 may become the one-two punch on offense. Still, it was a solid debut year for the French center, and he should end up having a great career in the NBA. 

Grade: B-

